Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.80

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

