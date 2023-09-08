TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.30

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 589662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TRSSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of TerrAscend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of TerrAscend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.16.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRSSF
TerrAscend Price Performance
TerrAscend Company Profile
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TerrAscend
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Dividend Kings Poised to Outperform the Market
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Can the S&P 500 Triumph over September’s Infamous Jinx?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- This Beaten Down Stock Just Flashed 2 Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.