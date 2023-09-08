TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.30

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 589662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRSSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of TerrAscend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of TerrAscend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.16.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRSSF

TerrAscend Price Performance

TerrAscend Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

(Get Free Report)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.