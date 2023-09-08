Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CAO Jason Alger Sells 2,197 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) CAO Jason Alger sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $25,595.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,942 shares in the company, valued at $663,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 16.49% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The company had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 583,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,637,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 197,497 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

