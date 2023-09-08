Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC (ASX:DOC) Insider John Stier Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC (ASX:DOC – Get Free Report) insider John Stier bought 1,000,000 shares of Doctor Care Anywhere Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$52,000.00 ($33,548.39).

Doctor Care Anywhere Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Get Doctor Care Anywhere Group alerts:

Doctor Care Anywhere Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital healthcare and development services in the United Kingdom, Australia, and the Republic of Ireland. It offers services in the areas of appointments, patient records, prescriptions, referrals and fit notes, service improvements, and virtual GP consultations in the form of video and phone.

Receive News & Ratings for Doctor Care Anywhere Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doctor Care Anywhere Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.