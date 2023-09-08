Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC (ASX:DOC) Insider John Stier Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC (ASX:DOC – Get Free Report) insider John Stier bought 1,000,000 shares of Doctor Care Anywhere Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$52,000.00 ($33,548.39).
Doctor Care Anywhere Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Doctor Care Anywhere Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Doctor Care Anywhere Group
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Can the S&P 500 Triumph over September’s Infamous Jinx?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- This Beaten Down Stock Just Flashed 2 Buy Signals
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- What More Does Chewy Have to Do to Impress Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Doctor Care Anywhere Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doctor Care Anywhere Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.