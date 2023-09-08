Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Down 4%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $424.26 and last traded at $427.40. Approximately 1,301,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,190,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $445.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $452.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.88%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

