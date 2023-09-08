Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) SVP Steven Weiskircher Sells 6,964 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $118,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,907. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Weiskircher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Steven Weiskircher sold 868 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $15,181.32.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Steven Weiskircher sold 14,495 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $263,374.15.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $16.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $519.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.77 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 528.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

