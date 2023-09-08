SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) COO Narayanan Srivatsan Sells 7,811 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $137,239.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 578,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,156,180.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Narayanan Srivatsan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 6th, Narayanan Srivatsan sold 12,709 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $186,441.03.

SentinelOne Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE S opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.30. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital lowered shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 3.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in SentinelOne by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

