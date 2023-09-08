Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Director Gregg Williams Acquires 33,700 Shares

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) Director Gregg Williams acquired 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $31,678.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,450 shares in the company, valued at $65,283. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 5th, Gregg Williams acquired 4,997 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $4,647.21.
- On Thursday, August 31st, Gregg Williams bought 5,295 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $4,871.40.
Shares of NASDAQ VANI opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.64. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vivani Medical during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vivani Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivani Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $822,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vivani Medical during the third quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vivani Medical in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.
Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.
