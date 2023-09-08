Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Director Gregg Williams Acquires 33,700 Shares

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANIGet Free Report) Director Gregg Williams acquired 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $31,678.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,450 shares in the company, valued at $65,283. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 5th, Gregg Williams acquired 4,997 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $4,647.21.
  • On Thursday, August 31st, Gregg Williams bought 5,295 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $4,871.40.

Vivani Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VANI opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.64. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Vivani Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vivani Medical during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vivani Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivani Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $822,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vivani Medical during the third quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vivani Medical in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Vivani Medical Company Profile

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

