BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,991,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of PACCAR worth $2,709,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in PACCAR by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PCAR opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.97 and a 200 day moving average of $75.53. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $90.05.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PACCAR

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.