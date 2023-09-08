Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,051 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 161,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 63,184 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 357,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $47.87 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.71 and a one year high of $49.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.29.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

