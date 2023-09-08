BlackRock Inc. Has $3.14 Billion Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.08% of Arista Networks worth $3,144,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 560.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Arista Networks by 67.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $28,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $4,540,933.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,828 shares of company stock valued at $29,252,543. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.65.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $195.54 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $198.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.71 and its 200-day moving average is $161.40. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

