Head to Head Analysis: Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) & Its Competitors

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bioceres Crop Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions $334.80 million -$7.20 million 56.25 Bioceres Crop Solutions Competitors $5.62 billion $1.09 billion 5.11

Analyst Ratings

Bioceres Crop Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bioceres Crop Solutions. Bioceres Crop Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bioceres Crop Solutions and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions Competitors 271 749 777 82 2.36

Bioceres Crop Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 125.19%. As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 24.20%. Given Bioceres Crop Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bioceres Crop Solutions is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions 3.56% 5.37% 1.98% Bioceres Crop Solutions Competitors -880.11% -18.06% -18.47%

Risk & Volatility

Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioceres Crop Solutions’ peers have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets Rizoderma, adjuvants, therapies, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. The company also offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It operates in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, the United States, Paraguay, South Africa, France, Uruguay, and internationally. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina.

