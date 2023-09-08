BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,364,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 455,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Republic Services worth $2,753,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Republic Services by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1,086.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.8 %

RSG stock opened at $146.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $156.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

