Analyzing WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) and ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK)

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) and ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of WVS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of ECB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of WVS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of ECB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WVS Financial and ECB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A ECB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares WVS Financial and ECB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WVS Financial 14.67% 18.06% 1.83% ECB Bancorp 5.14% 1.39% 0.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WVS Financial and ECB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WVS Financial $6.21 million 3.76 $1.24 million $0.97 12.60 ECB Bancorp $30.55 million 3.52 $2.72 million N/A N/A

ECB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WVS Financial.

Risk & Volatility

WVS Financial has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECB Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WVS Financial beats ECB Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WVS Financial



WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans. In addition, the company is involved in the investment activities. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1908 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About ECB Bancorp



ECB Bancorp, Inc. operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities, consisting primarily of U.S. government and federal agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds. ECB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Everett, Massachusetts.

