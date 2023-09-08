Analyzing Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) & Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF)

Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF – Get Free Report) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Primary Health Properties and Healthpeak Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primary Health Properties 1 1 0 0 1.50 Healthpeak Properties 0 5 5 0 2.50

Profitability

Healthpeak Properties has a consensus price target of $26.45, suggesting a potential upside of 31.42%. Given Healthpeak Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Healthpeak Properties is more favorable than Primary Health Properties.

This table compares Primary Health Properties and Healthpeak Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primary Health Properties N/A N/A N/A Healthpeak Properties 25.05% 7.48% 3.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Primary Health Properties and Healthpeak Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primary Health Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Healthpeak Properties $2.06 billion 5.34 $500.45 million $0.97 20.75

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Primary Health Properties.

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats Primary Health Properties on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieve this by investing in healthcare real estate let on long-term leases, backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies. The Group's portfolio comprises over 480 primary healthcare facilities, both completed and committed, the majority of which are GP surgeries, with other properties let to NHS organisations, pharmacies and dentists.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

