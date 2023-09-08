Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) were down 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,870,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 445,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$18.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Company Profile

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium, molybdenum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

See Also

