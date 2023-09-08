Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Insider Heith Mackay-Cruise Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA – Get Free Report) insider Heith Mackay-Cruise purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.77 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of A$19,425.00 ($12,532.26).

Heith Mackay-Cruise also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Codan alerts:

On Tuesday, September 5th, Heith Mackay-Cruise purchased 7,500 shares of Codan stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.86 ($5.07) per share, with a total value of A$58,950.00 ($38,032.26).

Codan Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Codan Cuts Dividend

About Codan

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 4th. Codan’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

(Get Free Report)

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of MIMO MESH; DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Codan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.