Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Insider Heith Mackay-Cruise Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA – Get Free Report) insider Heith Mackay-Cruise purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.77 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of A$19,425.00 ($12,532.26).
Heith Mackay-Cruise also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 5th, Heith Mackay-Cruise purchased 7,500 shares of Codan stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.86 ($5.07) per share, with a total value of A$58,950.00 ($38,032.26).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.69.
Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of MIMO MESH; DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.
