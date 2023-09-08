ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Down 2.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Friday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. The company traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.11. 1,733,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 9,689,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CHPT. DA Davidson lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Fox Advisors downgraded ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $33,806,640.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,737,041.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,806,640.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 758,111 shares of company stock worth $6,603,697. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ChargePoint by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ChargePoint by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,805 shares in the last quarter. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,628,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ChargePoint by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 301,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.62.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 101.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

