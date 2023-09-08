Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $540.00 to $620.00. The stock traded as high as $570.24 and last traded at $565.38, with a volume of 338228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $560.46.

ADBE has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.07.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 13.5% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $9,184,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 47.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.37. The stock has a market cap of $258.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

