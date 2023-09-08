Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.84, but opened at $5.01. Stem shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 610,224 shares traded.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STEM. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.97.

In other news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,361. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stem by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Stem by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,197,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after acquiring an additional 706,421 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stem by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 218,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the first quarter worth about $1,792,000. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $746.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.19 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

