ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $37.61 and last traded at $38.51, with a volume of 112983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.70.

The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair cut shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,490,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 52.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

About ABM Industries

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.