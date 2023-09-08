Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $59.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.18, but opened at $27.10. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 99,028 shares traded.

FLNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,133,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $536.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.49 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. Analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.



Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

