PSC Insurance Group Limited (ASX:PSI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

PSC Insurance Group Limited (ASX:PSI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. This is a boost from PSC Insurance Group’s previous final dividend of $0.08.
PSC Insurance Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73.
About PSC Insurance Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PSC Insurance Group
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Stocks with Exposure to the Multibillion Dollar Pickleball Boom
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 7 Best Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Dividend Kings Poised to Outperform the Market
Receive News & Ratings for PSC Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSC Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.