Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) CAO Rakhi Kumar Sells 1,724 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $20,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 197,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rakhi Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Rakhi Kumar sold 336 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $4,032.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Rakhi Kumar sold 3,681 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $44,172.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Rakhi Kumar sold 535 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $6,420.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Rakhi Kumar sold 100 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $435,857.49.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.68% and a negative net margin of 1,233.11%. The business had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,762,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,026,000 after acquiring an additional 390,794 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 50,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

