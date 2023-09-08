News Co. (ASX:NWS) Declares Final Dividend of $0.11

News Co. (ASX:NWS – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. This is an increase from News’s previous final dividend of $0.10.
News Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28.
News Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than News
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Stocks with Exposure to the Multibillion Dollar Pickleball Boom
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 7 Best Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Dividend Kings Poised to Outperform the Market
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.