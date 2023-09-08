BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) Announces $0.25 Final Dividend

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

In related news, insider Mark Vassella sold 145,234 shares of BlueScope Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$21.32 ($13.75), for a total value of A$3,096,098.41 ($1,997,482.85). In related news, insider Mark Vassella sold 145,234 shares of BlueScope Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$21.32 ($13.75), for a total value of A$3,096,098.41 ($1,997,482.85). Also, insider Ewen Crouch 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

