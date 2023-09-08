Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,890 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $43,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.44. 969,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,243,084. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $147.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.