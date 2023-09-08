Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,110,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075,886 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $42,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TV. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,138,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,415,000 after acquiring an additional 101,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 123,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.93.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

TV stock remained flat at $3.87 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 66,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

