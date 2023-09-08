Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,386 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of General Mills worth $41,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 141.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Up 0.4 %

GIS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.24. 221,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.04. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $90.89.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIS. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.28.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

