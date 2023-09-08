Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.66% of St. Joe worth $40,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in St. Joe by 18.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in St. Joe by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in St. Joe by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in St. Joe by 5.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in St. Joe by 93.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe Price Performance

NYSE:JOE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,725. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.99.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.10 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.73%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on St. Joe

Insider Transactions at St. Joe

In other St. Joe news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 1,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.49 per share, with a total value of $54,588.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,595.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 1,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.49 per share, with a total value of $54,588.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 47,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,595.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $1,889,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,745,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,461,234.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,300 shares of company stock valued at $44,820,479 in the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

St. Joe Profile

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.