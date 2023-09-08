Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $39.42 Million Stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,093,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,677 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $39,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MATW. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Matthews International by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Matthews International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 97.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Matthews International

In other Matthews International news, Director Aleta W. Richards bought 1,090 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $49,704.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,704. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Matthews International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Matthews International from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Matthews International

Matthews International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MATW traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.99. 605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,336. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.18. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $471.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.30 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.42%.

Matthews International Profile

(Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.