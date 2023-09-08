Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.11% of Rockwell Automation worth $36,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 176,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,719,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $210,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 93.1% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 91.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.5 %

ROK stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $302.79. The stock had a trading volume of 26,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.49 and a 200 day moving average of $298.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,774. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

