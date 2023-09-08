Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 133,468 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 958,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133,468 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.25% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $35,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

IPG stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,137. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.45%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

