2,500 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 15.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,889,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,699,000 after buying an additional 383,049 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1,163.7% during the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 30,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 27,685 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 408,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

3M Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MMM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.84. 211,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,572,314. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of -37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $133.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

