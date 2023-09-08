5,000 Shares in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Acquired by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 3,472.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ IRBT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.00. 6,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,283. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $59.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $236.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 36.24% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRBT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of iRobot from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

