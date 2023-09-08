Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,364 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Johnson Controls International worth $31,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

