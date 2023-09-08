Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Takes $607,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Devon Energy makes up about 0.0% of Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,973,000 after buying an additional 1,486,875 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.74. The stock had a trading volume of 419,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,787,174. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

