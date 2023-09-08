Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $34.15 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,079,234 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 123,379 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $34,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in Halliburton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 83,770 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 21.2% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 34,039 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,186 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,004,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC lowered their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.79.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

