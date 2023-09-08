Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Invests $5.47 Million in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.4% of Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.77. 3,493,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,668,227. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $372.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.12. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.