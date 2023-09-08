Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $19.08. Approximately 84,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 552,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a current ratio of 17.06.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $431,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,684,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Replimune Group news, insider Tanya Lewis sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $309,411.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $431,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,684,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,198. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 48.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 111,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,625,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,606,000 after buying an additional 81,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

