Qualitas Limited (QAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Qualitas’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 23.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11.

In other news, insider Andrew Fairley acquired 33,635 shares of Qualitas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.48 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of A$49,779.80 ($32,116.00). 58.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualitas is a real estate investment firm which focuses on direct investment in all real estate classes and geographies, acquisitions and restructuring of distressed debt, third party capital raisings and consulting services. It seeks to provide bridge loans in the major markets of the Australian east coast, and particularly the medium and high density residential development sector.

