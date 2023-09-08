Fortitude Gold Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Fortitude Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

FTCO opened at 6.03 on Friday. Fortitude Gold has a twelve month low of 5.25 and a twelve month high of 7.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of 6.58.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

