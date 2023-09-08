Fortitude Gold Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.
Fortitude Gold Stock Down 0.2 %
FTCO opened at 6.03 on Friday. Fortitude Gold has a twelve month low of 5.25 and a twelve month high of 7.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of 6.58.
About Fortitude Gold
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fortitude Gold
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- What More Does Chewy Have to Do to Impress Investors?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.