Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (GSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Price Performance
Shares of GSF opened at GBX 82.62 ($1.04) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 90.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 97.11. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 79.60 ($1.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 123.80 ($1.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £397.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.00 and a beta of 0.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
In other news, insider Caroline Banszky purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,366.51). 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
