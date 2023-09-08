Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CAO Ryan T. Gosney Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

LBRT stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.44. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.13.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 67.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

