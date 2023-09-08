Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 18,702 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 18,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $1,800,067.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,586,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 9th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $7,381,909.40.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $9,088,654.81.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $8,293,943.45.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $96.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.99. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $118.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.85, a PEG ratio of 1,669.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Datadog by 167.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 493.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 92.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 381.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DDOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.45.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

