Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $1,488,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Duolingo Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of DUOL opened at $156.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -197.75 and a beta of 0.37. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.73 and a fifty-two week high of $168.40.
Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.25. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
DUOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.38.
Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.
