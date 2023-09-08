Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $1,488,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Duolingo Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DUOL opened at $156.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -197.75 and a beta of 0.37. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.73 and a fifty-two week high of $168.40.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.25. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 26.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 1,774.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 9.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 79,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 30.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after buying an additional 67,464 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Duolingo

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.