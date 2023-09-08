Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Major Shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust Purchases 60,157 Shares

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 60,157 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $890,323.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,685.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 2,982 shares of Heartland Express stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $43,924.86.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 985 shares of Heartland Express stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $14,765.15.

On Friday, August 25th, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 1,649 shares of Heartland Express stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,735.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 19,753 shares of Heartland Express stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $296,295.00.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of HTLD opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 10.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HTLD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Heartland Express by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Heartland Express by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Heartland Express by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Heartland Express by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

