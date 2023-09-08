Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Major Shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust Purchases 60,157 Shares

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2023

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLDGet Free Report) major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 60,157 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $890,323.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,685.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 7th, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 2,982 shares of Heartland Express stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $43,924.86.
  • On Tuesday, August 29th, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 985 shares of Heartland Express stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $14,765.15.
  • On Friday, August 25th, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 1,649 shares of Heartland Express stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,735.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 22nd, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 19,753 shares of Heartland Express stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $296,295.00.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of HTLD opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 10.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HTLD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTLD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Heartland Express by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Heartland Express by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Heartland Express by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Heartland Express by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.