GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Mark Mccaffrey Sells 812 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $59,738.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,027,369.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Mccaffrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,857 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $201,447.07.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 7,013 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $525,484.09.

GoDaddy stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.03. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $85.32.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in GoDaddy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in GoDaddy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

