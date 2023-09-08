Toro (NYSE:TTC) PT Lowered to $94.00

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TTC. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Get Toro alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Toro

Toro Price Performance

NYSE TTC opened at $87.02 on Friday. Toro has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.74.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.29). Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Toro by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Toro by 37.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Toro by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Toro by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.