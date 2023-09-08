P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago Purchases 90,000 Shares

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,575,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,142,392.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
P3 Health Partners Trading Down 3.3 %
P3 Health Partners stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.
P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 2,471.27%. The firm had revenue of $329.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PIII. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.
