P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago Purchases 90,000 Shares

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIGet Free Report) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,575,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,142,392.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

P3 Health Partners stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIIIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 2,471.27%. The firm had revenue of $329.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the first quarter valued at $90,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after buying an additional 289,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 23.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PIII. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

